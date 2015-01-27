Avoid The 8 on SR-78 San Marcos DUI Checkpoint

DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint Planned this Weekend

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Marcos Sheriff’s Station in conjunction with the Escondido PoliceDepartment, Carlsbad Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Cal-State San Marcos Police Department, Palomar College Police Department and San Diego County Probation Department, “AVOID the 8 on SR-78 “, will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on January 30, 2015 at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.

The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug involved crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

In California, this deadly crime led to 774 deaths because someone failed to designate a sober driver. Nationally, the latest data shows nearly 10,000 were killed by an impaired driving. “Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions have claimed 3 lives and 70 people that were injured as a result of DUI crashes.

Sheriff Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing delaying motorists only momentarily. Specially trained Deputies will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving.

Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies, while also yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent. Nearly 90 percent of California drivers approve of DUI checkpoints.

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out.

For any questions contact Sergeant, M. Foster (760) 510-5295 or Corporal, Agustin Rosas 760-510-5048.