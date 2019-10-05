Avocado League Key Game in North County

David A. Willauer – Contributing Writer- -Jack Ashby Field-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA-10-4-19 Jackson Oksnee sparks Mission Hills Grizzlies to a 27-0 win over Oceanside Pirates in key game.

The Mission Hills Grizzlies known for their football tradition along with producing good players who are currently playing in college.The only Grizzly in the NFL, Fred Warner known for his defensive skills for the San Francisco. The Grizzlies currently ride a 2 game winning streak behind 2 field goals of 52 and 30 yards along with QB Jackson Oksnee’s 2 touchdown passes of 77 to Cameron Woolsey (4 receptions for 95 yards, rushing 15 carries for 44 yards) and 22 yards to Skai Donnell, 2 and a touchdown run of 1 yard as they defeated the Oceanside Pirates by a 28-0 score.

Chris Hauser: “Our defense commucated well when we keyed in on Oceanside’s running back Kavika Tua as he is one of the outstanding backs in San Diego County.” “Tonight’s game was in our favor after being on the road for 2 weeks it felt good coming back at our home field. This is our sixth game this season and our second home game. It was a treat with our crowd and community support. I’m proud of our squad we played well tonight.” “Cameron Woolsley, my tailback, is a kid that we use multiple ways in different offensive positions which is uncommon for us. Tonight we decided to give him the ball and he scored those 2 long key touchdowns which paid off.” “QB Jackson Oksnee was under a lot of pressure in tonight’s game which is big for us but he managed the game and made key throws that we needed.”

For the Pirates of Oceanside Kavika Tua led with 69 yards on 13 carries, quarterback and Jakob Harris 7 completions out of 20 attempts for 111 yards and 1 interception.

David Rodriguez Oceanside Football Coach: “Every loss is difficult for us as it lands on my shoulders, tonight wasn’t our night but we have to move on as we have another heavy hitter at Carlsbad.” “Kavika Tua my running back has battled hard in practice and on the gridiron he always gives our squad 100%. But we didn’t do that tonight.”

Mission Hills will host Torrey Pines next Friday while Oceanside will travel to face the Red Hot Lancers of Carlsbad.