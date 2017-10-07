“Author Talk” At RBV

Rhea Mursalin…Rancho Buena Vista High alumna, Julia Walton, made an appearance at the RBV library on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, for an author talk revolving around her new book. Words on Bathroom Walls is a fictional narrative told by teenager, Adam, who suffers from schizophrenia and is involved in an experimental drug trial. Julia tells Adam’s story through journal entries to his therapist as he struggles to hide his mental illness from the girl he loves.

The ‘author talk’ consisted of a reading from the book, a question and answer segment, and a book signing. The meet allowed RBV students, teachers, parents, and everyone else that attended to learn more about the background of this upcoming author. Such knowledge included Julia’s inspiration, where she went to college, and the fact that she “wanted to be a writer when she knew she could make things up for a living.” She mentioned that her inspiration just came from writing at her cubicle at an insurance job she didn’t like doing, when she was supposed to be doing something else. Her advice to the senior RBV students was to basically sample as much experiences in the world of work before choosing a job. Julia Walton’s meet was as much interactive as it was insightful during the time from 6 pm to 8 pm. Her book is the first of hopefully many to come and it is available for purchase on Amazon, Penguin Random House, Barnes & Nobles, and at Target, along with many other stores.