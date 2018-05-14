Author Judy Batalion to Discuss the Messiness of Motherhood at Jewish Family Service Luncheon on May 30

San Diego (May 2018)– Jewish Family Service of San Diego’s (JFS) annual luncheon to support mental health awareness will take place on Wednesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the La Jolla Hyatt, with author and performer Judy Batalion sharing her humorous and insightful account of hoarding, healing, and the effects of the Holocaust on four generations of women in her family.

The event, held by JFS’s Behavioral Health Committee, will feature stories from Batalion’s life. Her critically acclaimed autobiography, “White Walls: A Memoir About Motherhood, Daughterhood, and the Mess In Between,” details her tumultuous relationship with her mother – a severe hoarder – as well as the daunting task of raising a daughter after her own dysfunctional childhood. In addition to publishing her memoir, Batalion has performed original comedy sketches around the world and has written for a number of illustrious publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Cosmopolitan and Salon.

“JFS’s Behavioral Health Committee encourages open and honest conversation about mental health issues. We want people to know that they are not alone,” said JFS CEO Michael Hopkins. “By hosting events like our annual luncheon, we hope to bring folks together not only in support of one another, but in support of the community at large.”

Registration for the event will begin at 11 a.m. with the program following until 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $60, with funds helping to eliminate the stigma of mental illness through education and outreach.

Champion underwriters for the event include Charitable Adults Rides & Services, Inc (CARS); Caryl Lees Witte of Century 21; Kaiser Permanente; Karen and Jeffrey Silberman; the Loonin Family Fund; Marcia Foster Hazan and Mark Cammell; Marie G. Raftery and Dr. Robert A. Rubenstein; U.S. Bank; and Vivien and Jeffrey Ressler.

To register or for more information, visit www.jfssd.org/luncheon or contact Staci Tiras-Jones at 619-508-0708.

About Jewish Family Service of San Diego – Moving Forward Together

Founded in 1918, Jewish Family Service (JFS) is one of San Diego’s most impactful nonprofit agencies – providing resources and support to more than 25,000 San Diegans every year. Through integrated services, the organization empowers people of all ages, faiths, and backgrounds to overcome challenges, set goals, and build more stable, secure, and connected lives. JFS is committed to helping individuals and families in crisis move forward, while developing innovative strategies to break cycles of poverty and strengthen our San Diego community. To get help, volunteer, or learn how you can join us in Moving Forward Together, visit www.jfssd.org or call 858-637-3000.