August Vista Chamber of Vista Government Affairs Committee Meeting Livelier Than Usual

TR Robertson … The monthly Government Affairs Committee meeting, for August, ran a bit longer than usual, didn’t have enough time for all of the usual governmental updates, but provided a lively number of presentations all before a larger than usual crowd in the Chamber offices.

The August meeting began with a presentation by Assemblyman Rocky Chavez who gave an update on some upcoming issues that will be dealt with in Sacramento beginning on August 20th. Some of the issues he alluded to included dealing with the affordable housing spending issues, the CCA – Community Choice Aggregate issues for cities, the phasing out of career technical education in schools, the ongoing conversations about repealing the Gas Tax. Assemblyman Chavez said many of the bills introduced they have to deal with do not have the 3 parts necessary for a bill to begin to be considered for passage. These 3 parts include, the bill must state what you are trying to fix and why, how are you going to fix the issue being dealt with and most importantly, what it will cost to solve the problem.

The next presenter was Vista City Councilman and Deputy Mayor John Franklin. Using a power point presentation Councilman Franklin spoke about the new building project underway across from the Chamber offices on Main St. This project is a 4 story building that will include a 25,000 sq. ft. retail space on the ground floor. In the space there will be a number of small shops and possibly 2 restaurants. He also stated that the lighting improvement project for downtown Historic Vista is underway with new street lights being added and others up graded as well as the addition of lighting in the new parking area on Broadway. A slide of the two new skate parks under construction was shown as well as information on the $6.5 million dollar street overlay project scheduled for completion on August 7th. He mentioned that road repairs are prioritized, but citizens can always contact their councilperson if they feel they live on streets where road repairs are needed.

During Councilman Franklin’s presentation, Congressman Darrell Issa stepped in and joined in the discussion about roads. He stated that there is an App that can be accessed for indicating pot holes in communities. Tony Winney, from the City of Vista, pointed out that on the Vista Web page citizens can access a pothole function to report issues and submit pictures. Congressman Issa indicated he is on his way to Washington for a quick turn-around meeting dealing with the Immigration Bill he is co-sponsoring, but mainly to deal with a proposal he does not support, cutting the number of Green Cards issued. He returns to California for the month of August. When asked about the situation in Washington in dealing with North Korea, Congressman Issa said there will be continued discussions and meetings in dealing with sanctions against North Korea as well as the role China can play in dealing with the growing North Korean threat. He took questions from those in attendance.

Councilman Franklin finished his presentation, once Congressman Issa departed, and reported on the $12 million dollar completion of the Paseo Santa Fe project which included putting all utilities underground and the addition of two roundabouts toward the east end of Paseo Santa Fe, before Civic Center Dr. He also took time to voice his concern over the upcoming debate over allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to legally open with corresponding restrictions imposed by the city. Councilman Franklin opposes allowing these dispensaries to open, not based on his feelings about marijuana, but based on the Council’s right to decide what types of businesses can or should be allowed to open in the City of Vista. The discussion of this issues and the direction the Council and the City should take will begin in September at the City Council Chambers.

The slightly larger crowd for the Government Affairs meeting for August might have been due to the next speaker, or more specifically the topic. Former Vista City Council member Cody Campbell gave a power point presentation on the history of the laws surrounding the sale of marijuana, the various propositions that have been passed and then a look at the business and monetary side of the dispensary business.

Proposition 215, in 1996, legalized Medical Marijuana use. Proposition 64, in 2016, legalized Recreational Sales and Cultivation, but allowed cities to ban sales and cultivation. Vista voters approved Prop 64 by an over 60% margin. Also in 2016, San Diego City voted to tax local sales of dispensaries. Mr. Campbell stated that one poll showed that 94% of people polled agreed that they approved of prescribed marijuana use for medical purposes. Looking at the business side of the dispensary issue, he stated that marijuana is California’s most valuable cash crop, requiring less water, less land with more profit that any other crop. The example he gave was that an acre of avocados would net $8,000 whereas an acre of marijuana would net $1,000,000. He stated that the question is not whether we should allow the sale, but rather how do we control it now that it is here. How should it be taxed, regulated, monitored and ensure safety is maintained.

Cities need revenue to do what is needed to run and provide services. The City of Vista has spent over $1,000,000 to shut down medical dispensaries. He stated a complete ban simply does not work, but he knows there are good operators and bad operators and the bad operators need to be closed, and prosecuted it necessary. He stated a poll showed that 70% of those polled said no to approving enforcement against medical marijuana sales of legal dispensaries. One city in California, Coachella, has no dispensaries, but has a number of cultivation buildings in industrial area and are making millions of dollars taxing the businesses. They charge $15 a square foot plus 4% of all gross sales. These types of businesses are easier to control and police. In the city of San Diego, Measure N, after July 2019, estimates that dispensaries will bring in over $35 million dollars in revenue. This measure deals with the recreational side of marijuana. Campbell pointed out a number of ways to bring the dispensaries into cities including a Citizens Initiative submission and Citizen backed Voter Initiatives or Cities can draft various ordinances to control the dispensaries, once again pointing to an increase in jobs, taxes on the businesses, local control and jurisdiction on these businesses and more.

A lively discussion followed with a number of questions. It was pointed out the Vista Sheriff’s Department has currently not taken a position on the upcoming discussion and the State of California is working on a State Charter Bank to create a bank to handle the auditing and banking side of the dispensary business, cash and travelers checks/bank issued checks being the only way the dispensaries bring in profits.

The Government Affairs meeting ran past the scheduled ending time but Anita Lightfoot of Supervisor Horn’s office reported on the approval of body cameras of the Sheriff’s Department with the first cameras being used in Alpine and Ramona. She also reported on a Forum being sponsored by San Diego State University and the County of San Diego, on October 13 from 9 am until 5 pm, at San Diego State. This forum is the inaugural Women Veterans forum providing women veteran’s opportunities to build a network, learn about VA benefits, resources, professional development and education. Go to www.sdsu.edu/womenveteransforum for more information. Lenna Wright, from Congressman Issa’s office, passed out additional information including Military Service Academy Night, taking place at The Outlets in San Clemente on August 10th from 5:30-7:30 with representatives from all of the military academies in attendance. For more information on attending go to joseph.pimentel@mmail.house-gov .

Upcoming for the City of Vista will be:

Vista Rod Run – Aug 6th

Chamber Golf Tournament – Aug 7th.

Next meeting for Chamber Government Affairs Committee Meeting – Thurs. Sept. 7th.