August Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee

Presentations Reveal New Developments

TR Robertson

The August Government Affairs meeting had several presentations concerning proposed construction that may be coming to Vista as well as a number of new businesses soon to open in Vista.

Starting of the meeting was a presentation by Lynn Pitman of the North San Diego Small Business Development Center. Lynn outlined the success of this organization in helping bring new businesses to the North County and how their organization assists small businesses everywhere. In 2017, the SBDC assisted 136 new businesses obtain over $33.7M in loans and financing, creating 453 jobs, and assisted 2,241 clients. The SBDC was created by Congress in 1980 and there are currently over 1,000 centers in the United States. The center closest to Vista is at 2075 Las Palmas Drive in Carlsbad. Lynn stated that the center provides 1 on 1 business counseling, offers between 15-20 free workshops a month as well as training for starting a new business, obtaining financing, marketing and much more. Two upcoming events for anyone interested in finding out more about starting a business will be held in North County. The first workshop is scheduled for August 17 at the San Marcos Community Center from 9 am until 1 pm. This workshop is called “The Connecting with Capital Expo” and will feature over 15 lenders and experts. The second workshop will be on August 23rd at the Vista Civic Center, beginning at 9 am until 12:30 pm. This workshop will be a Meet the Buyers workshop specifically designed for starting businesses who deal with governmental agencies. Twenty governmental agencies will be available for people to speak to. For more information about SBDC, go to www.sdivSBDC.org or www.SanDiegoSmallBiz.com or call 760-795-8740.

The second presenter at the Government Affairs meeting was Lev Gershman from Tideline Partners. Lev, along with Chris Schoeneck and Bianca Hawbaker, presented the firms proposal for the development of a plot of land located at South Santa Fe and Terrace Dr. The proposal outlined the construction of a 5 story apartment complex with 56 parking spaces. Chris Schoeneck, Director of Development, showed the architectural outline of a modular construction project for an apartment complex that would house 16 studios, 23 1 bedroom apartments and 3 2 bedroom apartments, a total of 42 units. The apartments would be designed mostly for singles and couples starting off their lives in the vibrant downtown area of Vista. This complex would be part of the continued improvement of S. Santa Fe and the modernization of this part of Vista. This project would also include Dry Utility Underground placement, Water Main Relocation and Easements for Street Improvement. The apartment building would have space for tenants to work on bicycles and other projects, a top level entertaining area as well as large apartment balconies. At the present time, Lev and his organization is seeking input on the project as they plan on a presentation and application to the Planning Commission in the months to come and if approved, construction to begin sometime next year.

The next part of every Government Affairs Meeting includes the presentation of reports from representatives from a variety of governmental agencies.

City Update from the City of Vista – Kevin Ham – Cat and Craft Coffee Tea Shop will soon open in Vista’s Palomar Business Park; On and Off ramp clean-up projects are underway throughout Vista; the Mural on the building at 150 Broadway has been painted over by the owner and discussions are underway about the possibility of a new mural; the I Love Vista downtown campaign is underway (stickers are available); Dog Haus opens soon; discussions are underway about what to do with the ivy covered gazebo on Main Street; Wildwood Bar and Grill is for sale and possibly under new ownership; the Village Café will be undergoing changes to Shak’s Mediterranean Bistro under new ownership.

County Update from Supervisor’s Horn’s Office – Shaina Richardson – a series of projects for single family homes throughout North County have been approved; a Disaster Awareness Campaign is underway; Shaina read a letter written by the Supervisor’s Office to the Tri-City Medical Center concerning the concern of the closing of the in-patient behavioral health care facility and the effect it will have on all of the communities that used this facility.

State Update from Senator Bate’s Office – Matthew Phy – August 31st is the deadline for all Bills appearing before the Senate to be passed on to the Governor; a successful North County Veteran’s Association conference was recently held; the Senator recently successfully sent on SB 1109 dealing with opioid education and SB 1151 dealing with neighborhood electric vehicles. There will also be a course called Drive Smart, a Senior Driving Course offered by the California Highway Patrol offered on August 10 from 9 to 11 am at the CHP Field Office on 535 La Tortuga, Vista.

Board of Equalization Update – Sherry Hodges – Sherry discussed Prop 58 – Parent-Child Tax Exclusion – this excludes transfers of real property between parents and children from reassessment. A handout was passed out that also discussed Prop 193 – Grandparent-Grandchild Transfer Exclusion – augments the property tax exclusion for parent child transfer exclusions to include an allowance for property transfers from grandparents to grandchildren. There is a time filing that must be claimed. Go to http://www.boe.ca.gov/proptaxes/assessors.htm for more information.

The next Government Affairs Meeting will be held on Sept 6 and will be held at the Civic Center and will include candidates for the City of Vista Offices.