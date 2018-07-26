August Happenings at the Gloria MsClellan Center

MUSIC APPRECIATION, AUGUST 1, GLORIA McCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering a Music Appreciation presentation August 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive

Whether you are a lover of classical music or a newcomer, you will be sure to enjoy listening to and appreciating classical music. Presentations include state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment to make you feel like you have a front-row seat in the auditorium. Music Appreciation is free and no registration is required. Hosted by Hank Presutti. For information, call 760.643.5288 or emailluigibeethoven@cox.net.

HEARING SCREENINGS, THURSDAY, AUG. 2, GLORIA McCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold free hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings on Thursday, Aug. 2, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. An appointment is required and can be made by calling 760-643-5288. Space is limited. The center is located at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

HAWAIIAN SUMMERTIME LUNCHEON, GLORIA McCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Hawaiian Summertime Luncheon” on Friday, Aug. 3, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment featuring the Sunset Strummers Ukulele Group. On the menu is kalua pork, Hawaiian yams, salad, a roll, and watermelon. Alternate menu is barley soup, egg salad sandwich, salad, and watermelon. Hawaiian dress is highly recommended! Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

ZUMBA GOLD CLASSES, THURSDAYS AND SATURDAYS IN AUGUST, GLORIA McCLELLAN CENTER

Vista –Zumba Gold classes are held on Thursdays (6:00-6:45pm) and Saturdays (9:45-10:30am), at the Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

Zumba Gold takes the popular Latin-dance inspired workout of Zumba and makes it accessible for seniors, beginners, or others needing modifications in their exercise routine. Build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the muscles of the hips, legs, and arms with dance moves. The fee for 8 classes is $39 for Vista residents; $47 for a non-resident. Punch cards are also available (good for any 5 classes). Punch cards are $30 for Vista residents; $36 for non-residents. Register online atwww.gmacvista.com or call 760-643-5281.

SOUL LINE DANCE, WEDNESDAYS IN AUGUST, GLORIA McCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is offering Soul Line Dance classes Wednesdays, August 1 – 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Make your body smile while learning soul line dances choreographed to R&B, jazz, gospel, and Latin tunes. No experience or partner required. The cost for four classes is $33 for Vista residents, $39 for non-residents. One-day passes are also available for $12 for Vista residents, $14 for non-residents. Reserve online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760.643.5281. Pre-registration is required.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.