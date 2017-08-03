Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  August Business Mixer -Brightwood College

August Business Mixer -Brightwood College

By   /  August 3, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista Chamber of Commerce
AUGUST BUSINESS MIXER
August 9, 2017 5:00PM
  
 
HOST: Brightwood College
Brightwood College Join us on Wednesday August 9 for our August Business Mixer.  This will be a joint Business Mixer with the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Our Mixer is hosted by Brightwood College. Come mingle with new contacts, make new connections, enjoy great food, rare raffle prizes and have fun!  All are welcome.  General Admission: $20.00, Chamber Members: $5.00.

Brightwood College

 

2022 University Dr. ~ Vista
(map)
 
 
 

Taking Care of Business for 95 Years! 
127 Main Street, Vista – 760.726.1122
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on August 3, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 4, 2017 @ 12:07 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

San Diego State University – Mikah Holder & Christian Chapman

Read More →