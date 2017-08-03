August Business Mixer -Brightwood College
By Editor / August 3, 2017 /
Join us on Wednesday August 9 for our August Business Mixer. This will be a joint Business Mixer with the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Our Mixer is hosted by Brightwood College. Come mingle with new contacts, make new connections, enjoy great food, rare raffle prizes and have fun! All are welcome. General Admission: $20.00, Chamber Members: $5.00.
127 Main Street, Vista – 760.726.1122
