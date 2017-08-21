City Council Meeting – Intersection Improvements Plan and Time Machine Sculpture

SUBJECT: CIP 8255 Vista Village and West Vista Way Intersection Improvements

RECOMMENDATION: Adopt City Council Resolution No. 2017 -, awarding a pre-design and final design construction plans construction contract to Hunsaker & Associates San Diego, Inc., for the design and construction of the Vista Village and West Vista Way Intersection Improvements Project. (CIP 8255)

PRIOR ACTION: On June 27, 2017, adopted City Council Resolution No. 2017-101, aproving the Five Year Capital Improvement and Fiscal Year 2017/18 Capitol Project Budget prand authorizing appropriations for Fiscal Year 2017/18 Capital Projects (Vote 4-0, Rigby absent).

SUBJECT ON THE STATEMENT Vista Village and West Vista Way Intersection Improvements, Capital Improvement Project (CIP) No 8255, will reconfigure the northwest quadrant of the subject intersection by removing the landscaped island and turn lane, replacing them with typical frontage improvements. The reconfiguration will create a long-planned improved design for the City’s commercial district.

SUBJECT: “Time Machine Sculpture”

RECOMMENDATION: Consider a recommendation from the Public Arts Commission to approve the installation entitled “Time Machine”. If approved City Council Resolution 2017 -, approving the installation of the Public Arts Commission’s approved “Time Machine Sculpture”.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED PLACEMENT OF PUBLIC ART:

The City of Vista’s Public Art Commission is seeking public input on the “Time Machine Sculpture” to be installed on the corner of E. Broadway and S. Indiana Avenue in front of the business “Edward Jones”. The sculpture will be installed near the street on E. Broadway, in the landscape/planter area. Time Machine is to be a steel sculpture with natural rust

painting finish for the 2017 Alley Art Festival.

Time Machine is a sculpture created out of steel. The approximate height is ten (10) feet, the weight is one thousand five hundred 1,500 pounds with a finish that will be natural rust painting.

Sculpture will be mounted to three (3) concrete footings and installed on three (3) concrete pads.

Sculpture does not require any maintenance. Annual spray down with WD-40 (spray metal/steel protectant) can be done if desired.

Name of Artist: Randall Art Ranch;

Type of Artwork: Steel Sculpture with Natural Rust Painting Finish

Title of Artwork: “Time Machine”