August, 2019 Vista Views

Good Morning Vista Reboot!The Vista Chamber’s long-time once-a- month Friday breakfast networking event is being rebooted, rebranded and restructured! Join us this Friday, August 16 and again on August 30 at Swami’s Vista Village for the new POWER BREAKFAST, hosted by tech entrepreneur Tom Gay. You will enjoy this structured networking event with real takeaways to benefit your business. No host breakfast available. RSVP by texting “tribe” to 66866. See you there!

Please join us for Meet the Leaders on October 4, 2019 at the beautiful Rancho Buena Vista Adobe. Hear from State Assembly Member Tasha Boerner Horvath, State Senator Patricia Bates (confirmation pending), and US Congressman Mike Levin. Tickets and sponsorship information will be available on Monday, August 19. Space is very limited for this unique event. To be placed on the event interest list, please email info@vistachamber.org

Meet your State requirements for harassment prevention with training through CalChamber. View the informational flyer. Vista Chamber Members save 20% off employee and/or supervisor training by using this link.

Boys & Girls Club Vista Business Mixer Wednesday August 14 ~ 5pm

Join us for our August Business Mixer at Boys & Girls Club Vista:$5.00 for Members! Make new connections, have fun, and learn more about what the Boys & Girls Club is doing for our community! Location Map

August Lunch Mob:

Shaks Mediterranean BistroWednesday August 28 ~ 12:00pm Join our monthly Lunch Mob. All are welcome, no RSVP required cost to attend this no-host lunch. You are going to eat anyway! Map

August Lunch & Learn Bocannoco – What is CBD?August 21 @ Noon – Chamber Office You are cordially invited to August Lunch & Learn hosted by Joan Gross, with BocannacoCBD. Learn how to sort out all the claims and products in this expanding market. What is CBD? Why do we need it? What does zero THC mean? What are Terpenes and Cannabinoids? Learn all this and more! Seats are limited for this hosted lunch. RSVP required: info@VistaChamber.org

August Ribbon Cuttings:

Have you heard of Dads’ Club at Vista Community Clinic? This program helps fathers and father figures 16 years of age and older who are interested in learning about developing healthy relationships with their children, partners, and others; positive parenting; and resources and services in their community. Are you interested in joining this supportive group? Call VCC at 760.631.5000 or email us at dadsclub@vcc.org.

Attention Toll Road Drivers!TCA is phasing out the plastic case FasTrak toll road transponders and replacing them with bandage size sticker transponders and also eliminating the monthly maintenance fee. Visit TCA websitefor more information and placement instructions.