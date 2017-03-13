Auditions This Monday, March 13th at the Broadway Theater in Vista

Kathy Brombacher directs.

AUDITIONS: Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean

Incredible roles for woman director by San Diego’s own Kathy Brombacher.

AUDITION DATE: Monday, March 13th – 2017

AUDITION TIME: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. No appointment necessary. Show up anytime between those hours. If you live more than 40 miles from the theater you may submit a resume and photo to broadwayvista@gmail.com. We will forward your email to the director and she will notify you if she wishes for you to by-pass the audition and come straight to callbacks.

CALLBACKS: (Same night) 7:45 to 10:30 p.m.

DIRECTOR: Kathy Brombacher

AUDITION and PERFORMANCE LOCATION:

PLAYING DATES: May 4th through the 21st – 2017

Three week run – Wednesday through Sunday shows

PAY SCALE: $125.00 to $175.00 a week for LEADING ROLES. Young Mona, Sissy and Joe – $75.00 a week.

SYNOPIS: In a small town dime store in West Texas, the “Disciples of James Dean” gather for their twentieth reunion. Now middle-aged women, they were teenagers when Dean filmed GIANT two decades ago in nearby Marfa. One of them, an extra in the film, has a child whom she says was conceived with Dean during the shoot. The ladies’ congenial reminiscences mingle with flash backs to their youth; then the arrival of a stunning but familiar stranger sets off a series of confrontations that smash their delusions and expose bitter disappointments.

For further information visit the AUDITIONS PAGE of our web site at www.broadwayvista.comThe Broadway Theater

340 East Broadway

Vista, Ca 92084