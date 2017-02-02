AUDITIONS FOR THE 2017 MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS SEASON

Moonlight Amphitheatre Aida, The Little Mermaid, Sunset Boulevard, and In the Heights.



Auditions are held only on the dates and times below and must be done in person. We are unable to schedule auditions outside of the schedule below. We do not accept video submissions.

AUDITION SCHEDULE AND LOCATION:

Monday, February 13: 3 – 10 pm

Tuesday, February 14: 5 – 10 pm

Wednesday, February 15: 5 – 10 pmAuditions are held at the Moonlight Amphitheatre • 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, 92084 • The Amphitheatre is located within Brengle Terrace Park. Monday, February 13: 3 – 10 pmTuesday, February 14: 5 – 10 pmWednesday, February 15: 5 – 10 pmAuditions are held at the Moonlight Amphitheatre • 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, 92084 • The Amphitheatre is located within Brengle Terrace Park. MINIMUM AGE TO AUDITION: 18 years – You may audition if you are 17 years old and will turn 18 by May 13, 2017. Please bring valid ID WHAT TO PREPARE FOR YOUR AUDITION: Prepare no more than 16 bars (but no longer than 45 seconds) for your vocal audition. No tape recorders may be used. No “a cappella” singing. An accompanist will be provided.



WHAT TO BRING:

» Five resumes and five non-returnable headshots.

» Completed audition forms. Please use our online version, when you type your info in on the first sheet it will auto-fill the remaining pages for you. Use the green ‘PRINT ALL FORMS’ button to print the necessary number of copies. Note these forms are not capable of being filled in on mobile devices, and it is highly recommended that you use Acrobat Reader available at www.adobe.com.

» You will need to have ONE-long sheet and five half sheets.

» Sheet music in the correct key.

» Calendar to check for conflicts.



AUDITION APPOINTMENTS:

» Each actor may sign up for only one audition appointment. If an actor signs up more than once, all of her/his signups will be cancelled by the office.

» If you are also signing up a friend or family member, you must start the process over completely for each individual audition, entering their personal information separately.

» Changes may be made online until noon the day of your audition date. To cancel your appointment after that time, you must call our office: 760.643.5297.

» Plan to arrive 10 minutes early for check-in if your paperwork is completed. We highly recommend filling out the paperwork online. Alternatively, plan to arrive 25-30 minutes early to complete your paperwork on site and to check in.

» If no spaces are available on this signup, you may be put on a waiting list or you may opt to attend as a walk-in. Space may be available if a same-day cancellation occurs. However, there is no guarantee that you will be seen.

CHILDREN’S ENSEMBLE AUDITIONS FOR THE LITTLE MERMAID

By submission only. We will accept submissions for girls and boys ages 8-14. We will cast 15 children for the children’s ensemble. To submit your child, please mail a headshot and resume to:

Moonlight Stage Productions

Attention: Steven Glaudini, Artistic Director

200 Civic Center Drive – Vista, CA 92084

Deadline for children’s submissions: Wednesday, March 1.



To receive information about auditions via email, please sign-up for our Audition Email List by clicking the button below. Please note that if you sign-up for this list, you will receive information on our 2018 auditions in January 2018. Audition Email List