Audience Delighted to “Let it Go” at Frozen Sing-Along

Cindy Tyler… “Do you want to build a snowman?” That’s pretty hard to do in Vista – most of the time. But visitors to the Moonlight Amphitheatre had the opportunity to “frolic and play the Eskimo way” while they waited for the show to start on Saturday night. The air was filled with snowballs and the sounds of happy children anticipating the Frozen sing-along that was about to begin.

Steve Glaudini, Moonlight’s Producing Artistic Director, described the scene as the “Land of One Hundred

Elsas.” There were also a number of Annas and an Olaf or two among the thousand people who filled the amphitheatre. Each guest was given a goody bag when they arrived, filled with props to help make this more than just a sing-along but a true audience-participation experience.

Managing Director Coleen Kollar Smith welcomed everyone and introduced the Moonlight Youth Holiday Show choir, who gave a spectacular performance. (Be sure to take a look at Coleen’s “Let it Go” video on the Moonlight Stage Productions Facebook page!) Following their performance, everyone in the audience had a chance to get in on the act when the movie began. With songs like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “Fixer Upper,” and “For the First Time in Forever” the audience really “Let It Go.” It was a fun, successful event. Special thanks to sponsor, Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps.

Photos by Cindy Tyler