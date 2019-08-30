Au Revoir Degas! A Cocktail Fundraiser

At the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum!

Escondido, CA. – August, 2019 — The CCAE Museum is pleased to announce a cocktail fundraiser, Au Revoir Degas! on Monday, September 16th, 2019

Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the Museum

Join the Museum for one last chance to see the exhibition, Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist, Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle. This cocktail party fundraiser will include champagne, hors d’oeuvres, live music, opportunity drawings, and more. Stroll through the Museum and chat with our docents to learn more about Degas and his fellow impressionists.

Explore works on paper by French artist, Edgar Degas and his circle of friends. Artists on exhibition include Mary Cassatt, Paul Cézanne, Camille Pissarro, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, among others. Don’t miss our sister show, Timeless Techniques of the Multiple: Figurative Selections from Gemini G.E.L. featuring artists David Hockney, Bruce Nauman, Susan Rothenberg, and Saul Steinberg.

Museum Program Admission: $50, includes champagne, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and more!

Buy tickets online at artcenter.org/museum

This fundraising event helps support Museum programming.

Museum Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 1 PM-5 PM, closed Monday

General Museum Admission: Adults $12, Seniors and Students $6, Military and Children under 18 FREE

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create, and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

ABOUT LANDAU TRAVELING EXHIBITIONS… Landau Traveling Exhibitions (LTE) organizes and circulates exhibition to and for museums, universities, arts organizations, foundations, and private collections. The Landau family has been active in the international art world for more than 50 years. Over the past 40 years, LTE has presented more than 500 exhibitions throughout the United States, Canada, and the world.

