Attending City Council Meetings

Despite the gray threatening overcast skies, Tuesday’s City Council meeting was filled with interesting and even exciting issues and events. As I entered the chamber hall I noticed a large number of uniformed officers. Sitting up on the podium all by himself at 5 pm was newly elected Council Member Joe Green.

At the top of the evening’s busy agenda was a special awards ceremony to honor several Highway Patrol officers. The award they were receiving recognized outstanding performance by these officers in the area of Auto Recovery.

It’s an award that few officers ever receive in their entire career. It represents a minimum number of “Rolling” apprehensions and a minimum numbers of “Recovered” vehicles.

Officers Tyler Eikermann, Matthew Younkman, Cody Roberts, and Kyle Klein were on hand to receive their awards. This was Eikermann’s 5th time to receive the award and he had his young son with him. All together the accomplishments of these four officers represented just under $200,000.

Following the awards, the consent Calendar was quickly cleared with one exception. The consent items included appointment of a new Youth Advisory Commissioner, approval of updated Legislative Platform and Policy objectives, approval of updated EIR and plans for a sewer improvement, construction upgrades to the AVO Playhouse, and approval of park and facility improvements at the Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts.

One consent item had been removed from the consent calendar so that questions could be asked of staff and Fire Chief Hahn.

The City Council was being asked to approve the purchase of three new fire engines.

Council Member Joe Green wanted to know if the three year warranty on these fire engines could be extended at the time of purchase. The short answer was no and the council proceeded to approve the expenditure unanimously.

I was sitting in the front row where I was joined by two ladies who regularly attend these meetings. As the proceedings started into several development issues dealing with development and traffic concerns, the lady nearest me quietly remarked that there seemed to be a lot of discussion about development these days. I assured her that Vista was just one of many California cities that were struggling with growth problems.

A Los Angeles Times report states that

“California’s economic growth will continue to outpace the rest of the nation over the next five years.”

Another L.A. Times article shouts out that “Koreatown Development stirs parking concerns.” The article goes on to relate how Developer Robert Neman, who is looking to build 131 residential units at the corner of 8th Street and Harvard Boulevard, has faced serious pushback from neighborhood leaders over parking, affordable housing and other issues. Does this sound familiar to Vistans?

Judd Allan is a farmer and cattleman near Alda, Nebraska which is just minutes from Grand Island where my son and Grandsons live. As the city grows, he wants people to remember what powers the economy in that area. He said, “The agriculture sector in Hall County is pretty much the backbone of this county.” However, in recent months, there have been several times where agriculture and residential areas have been at odds with each other. Because they have lots of rural residential, they have more places with opportunity for conflict. So, you see, it’s not just L.A or Vista… It’s everywhere. Development and rapid growth are clashing with long-time residents who don’t want change.

But, let’s get back to the Vista City Council meeting. The first Public Hearing issue caused Council Member John Aguilera to recuse himself and leave the room. It was a request to adopt a resolution that would cause property on E. Vista Way and Old Taylor to be vacated. After the remaining Council Members (including Mayor Judy Ritter) unanimously voted to adopt the City resolution, Council Member Aguilera returned to the chamber. There had been no public input on this issue.

The next two issues brought lots of public comment. Most of the opinions expressed by the speakers were strongly opposing the development due to traffic and safety concerns.

PH2 and PH3 consisted of a 47 unit condominium development at 1630 S. Melrose and a request to annex property and create a 14 lot sub-division North of Vista Grande Drive.

The project on S. Melrose has been in the works for almost three years. The developer has met with numerous homeowner groups and business owners. He had redesigned three times and made numerous concessions to meet the concerns of the community. The Vista Planning Commission has held meetings about this project and asking for more concession, the Commission had recommended the City approve the project.

The first speaker to take the podium and talk about the S. Melrose project was a representative from the “South Vista Community”. She expressed satisfaction with the project and said her group would like to see the Council approve the project. Council Member Joe Green noted the developer had offered to start some street side landscaping using fuller growth and he asked that the resolution include the larger growth trees.

Four other speakers voiced concerns about the heavy traffic that is already impacting the nearby intersection during rush hours. Everyone agreed that the traffic conditions that currently exist at that location are in need of some remedy. The City Council approved the project adding the Planning Commission’s requests, the larger landscaping, and a direction to City Engineering to improve or mitigate the congested traffic conditions.

The request to annex property and create a sub-division North of Vista Grande Drive drew just a few speakers and the information presented was puzzling not only to me but to others around me. As viewed in photos from Parkwell Properties, who was representing Omni Financial LLC, the property is a vacant lot with scatterings of tumbleweed and other small growth. The proposed sub-division would create 14 individual lots that could be developed but as of now there is no developer in the wings.

A group called GuARD (Guajome Alliance for Responsible Development) is very opposed to the annexation.

The group’s President, Mariko Gifford stated the objection were the loss of prime farmland and the long traffic delays on E. Vista Way. Fire Dept. response to county areas is impeded by the clogged motoring artery. Council member John Franklin stated “I don’t think there is much we can do about it” (regarding the traffic on E. Vista Way). Gifford said that the traffic jams caused by the traffic coming out of Vista mostly impact the county residents and maybe the county residents should boycott Vista businesses. This brought a cheer from the crowd.

Cheering and clapping are not welcomed at any City hearing. They are considered distracting and disrespectful to the proceedings. Accordingly when there was a second eruption of applause, Mayor Judy Ritter called for a 15 minute recess and indicated there would be additional recesses if needed. This worked and when the meeting was resumed after the recess, the attendees showed the requested decorum.

Not everyone was opposing the sub-division. Home owners along Vista Grande Way were promised a street improvement that would replace the broken half-pavement, half-gravel access to their homes. It was also pointed out that the sub-division could potentially benefit the residents by adding slightly to their home values.

However, Council Member Joe Green pointedly asked John Connolly, the Director of Community Planning and Engineering

“What does Vista get from annexing this property?”

Connolly’s reply was “Very little.” Until the property is fully developed the increased revenue to Vista via property tax would be minimal.

When the vote was taken it passed three to two. Both Joe Green and Amanda Young Rigby had voted against the annexation. By now it was 9:15 and only two items remained on the agenda. The issues looked fairly straight forward so I took my leave. Later I found out that I had missed the biggest commotion of the night. Discussion item 1 was about creating a no parking zone on N. Melrose to allow a widening of the street that would alleviate some traffic congestion. Discussion item no. 2 was the consideration of having a review of the mixed use and zoning requirements for the Downtown Specific Plan.

According to reports I received there were over 20 speakers who appeared against having a “No Parking” on N. Melrose between Olive and Copper.

Residents in that section must regularly park on the street due to inadequate parking in their apartment complex and trailer park. It was agreed that the street widening and “No Parking” would avoid that section of N. Melrose. The street will widen, then narrow, and then widen again. North of Olive the traffic flow should be great once the work has been completed.

The zoning and development standards for the Downtown Specific Plan are slated to be reviewed and recommendations to city staff and City Council will be presented at a future meeting.

This entire City Council meeting was a great example of how important it is for Vistans to attend and take part in the process.

Not only take part in City Council meetings and Planning Commission meetings but also in the numerous Public Hearings. These meetings are where community input is needed. This is where the future of Vista will be forged.

