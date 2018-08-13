Attempted Murder Arrest

On August 12th, 2018, Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a radio call on the 1000 block of Brewley Lane in Vista. The caller stated a male was threatening to kill his family and had sprayed his girlfriend with lighter fluid. Deputies arrived and encountered the suspect, 50 year old David Luse, in the garage with his girlfriend. Luse was uncooperative and not obeying the Deputies’ commands.

Due to Luse’s proximity to his girlfriend, his threats to kill her, and his refusal to obey commands, Luse was struck with less-lethal projectiles and was taken into custody. Luse sustained a minor injury and no Deputies were injured as a result of the use of force. Luse was transported to the hospital and later booked into the Vista Detention Facility for 664/187 PC – Attempted Murder, 451(d) PC – Arson, 368(b)(1) PC – Elder Abuse, and 422 PC – Criminal Threats.