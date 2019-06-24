Attempted Murder Arrest- Vista

Vista, CA — On June 23, 2019, at about 1800 hours, deputies responded to the 700 block of Lemon Avenue in the city of Vista, to investigate a report of someone brandishing a firearm.



The reporting party/victim stated he rented a room at the house from the homeowner. Today, the homeowner arrived and kicked the door in and pointed a handgun at the victim. The homeowner fired two rounds at the victim but did not strike him. The homeowner, (identified as Robert Lennon Lucas, 49 year of age, a resident of Vista), was accompanied by another male, (identified as Weston Hansen, 24 years of age, a resident of Vista), who was armed with an axe. Hansen attempted to hit the victim with the axe, but the victim was able to defend himself with a stick and was not injured. The two suspects drove away in a vehicle before deputies arrived at the location.



After completing their investigation, deputies left the residence. A short time later the suspects returned to the residence and the victim called 911 again. Deputies arrived at the residence with the victim and two suspects still inside the residence. Deputies heard the sound of gun fire from inside, so they began to form a contact team to enter the residence. Almost immediately, the two suspects came out from the house and were contacted and arrested by deputies.



Deputies located a semi-automatic handgun in the pocket of one of the suspects. The second suspect still had an axe in his possession. There was no one injured during the incident.

Both men are being processed at the Vista Patrol Station and will later be booked into the Vista Detention Facility. Robert Lucas for attempted murder, and Weston Hansen for assault with a deadly weapon.