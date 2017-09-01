Attempted Kidnapping – Poway

On 08-31-17 at 1812 hours, deputies received a radio call to investigate a report of a suspicious person in the 16400 block of Martincoit Road in the City of Poway. A white van occupied by three males, drove slowly behind a 12 year-old male juvenile and 9 year-old male juvenile as they were walking along Martincoit Road.

The van pulled up next to the juveniles as they were walking. The 12 year-old saw the front passenger was wearing a black ski mask and had the window down. The subject wearing the ski mask tried to grab the 12 year-old from the front window and yelled, “Get in the car”. The 12 year-old was able to get away and the van then sped away southbound on Martincoit. The juveniles ran to a nearby friend’s house and called 911. There were no witnesses and no one is in custody. The juveniles were not injured.

The front passenger wearing a ski mask was described as possibly a white male, having muscular hairy arms. The vehicle was described as an older model, dirty, white van with a noticeable dent over the rear passenger tire well of the vehicle. The juveniles said the van was occupied by 3 subjects but they were unable to provide further descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Sheriff’s Poway Station at (858) 513-2800.