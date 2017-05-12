AT&T contributes $20,000 To High School Students

In Interfaith’s Transitional Youth Academy

On Thursday, April 27, Interfaith Community Services' Transitional Youth Academy (TYA) held an event in Oceanside Harbor with students, staff and volunteers to celebrate the end of the school year. In addition to team building activities and beach games, the organization received a $20,000 contribution from AT&T for the Transitional Youth Academy at the event.

AT&T Director of External Affairs John Osborne presented the check to Interfaith Community Services’ TYA – a program that supports resilient youth in North San Diego County by providing academic support, mentoring, leadership development and workforce training. Through TYA, over 600 Oceanside students at-risk of not graduating from high school have engaged in workforce training and intensive case management. The program is particularly unique as TYA provides mentoring to students directly on campus at Oceanside High School and El Camino High School. The program also connects students to career and outdoor exploration field trips, and summer internship positions to further encourage success both in and out of the classroom.

With this contribution, AT&T is helping prepare 50 TYA students for success through the provision of tutoring, college preparation, and scholarships for graduation expenses, college tuition and related expenses. To-date, AT&T has contributed more than $300,000 to the organization since 2013.