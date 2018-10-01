At Anderson’s Urging, Governor Vetoes Two Assembly Bills

AB 2314 and AB 2888 would have impacted the individuals that need caregiving and Second Amendment Rights, respectively.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Brown has vetoed two bills, AB 2134 and AB 2888, which Senator Joel Anderson sent letters to Brown asking him to veto.

Anderson argued in his letter to Brown regarding AB 2134 that the bill “serves only to harm the disabled and the elderly by putting the costs of caregiving beyond reach.”

Brown’s veto message on AB 2314 can be found here.

AB 2888 would have expanded the list of people, other than family and law enforcement, who could request a gun violence restraining order against a person.

In his letter to Brown, Anderson pointed out that this bill was a violation of a person’s second amendment rights in that it was “a departure from adequate existing law that allows family and law enforcement to bring these gun violence restraining orders.” He added, “If one has fears about a person’s mental stability, they should notify law enforcement. The vast majority of gun violence restraining orders granted, to date, have been requested by law enforcement.”

Brown echoed Anderson’s concerns in his veto letter by stating, “All of the persons named in this bill can seek a gun violence restraining order today under existing law by simply working through law enforcement or the immediate family of the concerning individual. I think law enforcement professionals and those closest to a family member are best situated to make these especially consequential decisions.”

