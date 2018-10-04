At Anderson’s Urging, Governor Vetoes Eight Bills

Anderson sent veto requests on bills that infringe on First and Second Amendment rights, impose tax increases, and create a sanctuary for illegal drug use.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Brown vetoed the following bills after Senator Joel Anderson sent letters requesting his veto:

SB 320 requires each public university student health center, as defined, to offer abortion by medication techniques.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: The bill“… represents not only a departure from (UC and CSU’s) mission of educating our state’s youth in a way that will drain resources away, but also represents a dangerous expansion of each institutions liability and insurance costs.”

SB 1177 prohibits a person from making more than one application to purchase, and a dealer from delivering, any type of firearm within any 30-day period.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: “Owning multiple firearms doesn’t make someone more likely to commit crime. This bill hurts law-abiding citizens seeking to exercise their Second Amendment rights, does nothing to solve criminal misuse of firearms, and hurts California’s economy.”

SB 221 prohibits the sale of firearms and ammunition at the Cow Palace (District Agricultural Association 1-A) which straddles the counties of San Francisco and San Mateo.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: “Our state is known in the nation for laws that ensure safety of gun shows, and this bill is unnecessary.”

AB 1992 eliminates the personal belief exemption (PBE) for the CalWORKs immunization requirement.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: “Eliminating the PBE for the CalWORKs immunization requirement violates the strongly held personal or religious beliefs of parents by conditioning the state support that their families depend on to compliance with an unrelated state mandate to immunize their kids.”

AB 2111 requires County welfare departments to renew 12-month indigence exception periods for eligible CalWORKs clients who are sponsored noncitizens, which are currently limited to only one 12-month exception in a lifetime.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: “California policy should provide a safety net for those who truly cannot provide their own necessities of life, but not encourage able-bodied adults to stay out of the workforce for longer than necessary.”

AB 2361 requires the UC, under harsh penalties for non-compliance, to disclose a large amount of detailed information about each contractor and subcontractor.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: “How is it that the proponents of this bill can so blatantly bully the UC and the State of California for the sole purpose of executing union new membership programs?”

AB 186 authorizes the use of illegal narcotics in certified centers with “overdose prevention programs” so that these narcotics can be used in areas with medical professionals, sterile equipment, and access to addiction treatment.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: “Assembly Bill 186 ultimately does more harm than good since it promotes drug use without treatment and can bring harm to many neighborhoods.”

AB 2908 creates a new fee on the retail sale of new tires, up to $1 per tire, to fund regulatory activities currently paid for by the $1.75/tire fee that consumers must already pay.

Anderson’s statement from his letter: “…this bill is a “work-around” of Proposition 26, passed in 2010, that requires “any change in state statute which results in any taxpayer paying a higher tax” to be “imposed by an act passed by not less than two-thirds of all members elected to each of the two houses of the Legislature.” This bill came to you on a majority vote and violates the spirit of what the people demanded with Prop 26.”

