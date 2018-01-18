Assistance League North Coast Shopping Spree For Vista Teens

Every child loves new clothes and Assistance League North Coast in partnership with Kohl’s in Oceanside made dreams come true for Vista teens during a shopping spree during the holidays. 175 students were served in the fall. Students not only received school clothes, but also a health kit and words of encouragement and support from members.

Assistance League North Coast is a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to serving the needs of children in the communities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista. Funding is made possible by revenue from the ALNC Thrift Store located at 1830A Oceanside Blvd. Oceanside. Visit www.alnc.org for more information.