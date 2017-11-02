Assistance League of North Coast Autumn Fantasy

Assistance League of North Coast recently celebrated their annual Autumn Fantasy at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort . In addition to a delicious luncheon, opportunity baskets and both a silent and a live auction, ably led by auctioneer Mike Watson, were featured. Following lunch, Wendy and Rik entertained the 300 attendees with their lively music. Dan Cohen, local television anchorman, served as master of ceremonies. Pictured above are Maureen Simons, event co-chair, Dan Cohen, Ruth Plotkin, event co-chair, and Barbara Bradham, ALNC president. Assistance League of North Coast is dedicated to serving the needs, primarily of children, in the communities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista with the goal of providing a positive starting point for academic success. Visit our thrift shop at 1830-A Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside. For more information, visit our web site at alnc.org.