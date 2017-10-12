Loading...
Assemblywoman Waldron, Announces Signature of Bill to Increase Genomic Testing for Breast Cancer Patients 

October 12, 2017

SACRAMENTO- Governor Brown has signed AB 1386 authored by Assemblywoman Marie Waldron (R-Escondido), which will help save the lives of women newly diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer.

“Women with newly diagnosed breast or ovarian cancer who are at high risk for having a BRCA genetic mutation often don’t get genetic testing, or even a chance to speak with a genetic counselor who would help them weigh the necessity of such a test” said Assemblywoman Waldron, “Genomic testing is vital as it can guide treatment options for these women to give them the best possible odds of survival”

The bill was a priority measure for the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and enjoyed unanimous bipartisan support.

The law will go into effect January 1st, 2018.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities ofBonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center, and Vista.

  • Published: 25 mins ago on October 12, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 12, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
  • Filed Under: State and National

