Assemblywoman Marie Waldron

Everyone will agree it is not affordable to live and work in California anymore! Families and businesses are struggling to make ends meet to pay increasing mortgages, increasing food costs, increasing tuition, taxes and fees.

Just passing the highest gas tax in state history, Sacramento politicians are tone deaf to the concerns of hard-working families. In fact, this year, the legislature has proposed over $155 billion in new taxes and fees! That is unacceptable as these costs will continue to be a burden on every single Californian in our state. Affordability should be our number one priority and we should look at every policy under that lens. I’m committed to fighting all these policies to make California more affordable and I hope you will join me in that effort. Your thoughts?