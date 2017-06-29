Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, Announces Signature of Voter Integrity Protection Act

I am pleased to announce that the Governor has signed AB 4, the Voter Integrity Protection Act, into law. The bill will allow counties to notify voters via text or email if their voter registration information has changed.

“Private sector companies have been notifying their clients via electronic communication if their information has changed for years” said Assemblywoman Waldron, “It is time that the elections process takes a step into the 21st century and I believe Assembly Bill 4 accomplishes just that.”

The Voter Integrity Protection act passed through both houses with unanimous bipartisan support and was sponsored by Riverside District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

“I congratulate Assemblymember Waldron for her focus on protecting voters’ rights. This new law is a step in the right direction to strengthen democracy in our state, and I look forward to building on our mutual efforts to craft sensible legislation that protects the rights of all Californians,” stated Riverside District Attorney Mike Hestrin.

The law will go into effect January 1st, 2018.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center, and Vista.