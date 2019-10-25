Assemblymemeber Waldron National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember this Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day! Cities and communities all across the country will be providing a free, safe, convenient, and CONFIDENTIAL way to dispose of expired and unwanted medications.



Your nearest locations are:

Vista Sheriff’s Station 325 S Melrose Dr. Vista

San Marcos Sheriff’s Station 182 Santar Place San Marcos, CA 92069

10AM – 2PM



According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, the majority of which were acquired from a friend or family member’s medicine cabinet.



Here in California, opioid abuse has become a major threat to public health, especially among young people. I have sponsored several bills to increase access to early intervention and treatment programs, expand treatment services to underserved and rural areas, and increase penalities for drug trafficking.



Please ensure the safe destruction of your medications by participating in this important event. You can help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.



There are also numerous pharmacies, hospitals, police stations, and other locations that accept medication for disposal year-round. Simply Google search “medication disposal near me.”



Click HERE for more information.





