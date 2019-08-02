Assemblymember Waldron – Was Your Credit Breached?

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember …If you’re among the millions of Americans impacted by the 2017 Equifax data breach, you may be eligible for compensation. The period is now open to file a claim.



The first step is to visit the official settlement website HERE

You can find out if you are eligible to file and submit your claim in just a few minutes. You can also call the Settlement Administrator at 833-759-2982.



The deadline to file a claim is January 22, 2020. Those affected by the breach may receive free credit monitoring or cash settlements ranging from $125 or up to $20,000 if you suffered losses!



