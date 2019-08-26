Assemblymember Waldron Today we celebrate Women’s Equality Day!

Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember — Today we celebrate Women’s Equality Day!



On this day, 99 years ago, the 19th Amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote after more than 70 years of campaigning and struggle by suffragists.



In California, women had gained the right to vote in 1911, and in 1918, the first women were elected to the California State Legislature.



I am proud to serve as your Representative and as a member of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus to advocate on behalf of the diverse interests of women, children, and families in our state.



Join me today in honoring the pioneers of the women’s suffrage movement and celebrating the day that brought women in the United States one step closer to equality.



Capitol Office State Capitol, Suite #3104, Sacramento, CA 94249

(916) 319-2075

District Office 350 W. 5th Ave, Suite #110, Escondido, CA 92025

(760) 480-7570