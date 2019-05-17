Assemblymember Waldron – Supporting Small Businesses

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember The Governor has declared May as Small Business Month.



California’s small businesses employ over 7 million people and make up over 95% of all businesses in our region.



As the owner of my own small business, I know how difficult it is to be an entrepreneur in California. Over the years I have supported a long list of legislation to stimulate business formation, provide greater employment opportunities, more work-force training, and greater job growth.



Earlier this year, I was honored to be recognized as a “Guardian of Small Business” by the National Federation of Independent Businesses.



Supporting our small business that struggle with burdensome regulations, taxes, and fees while still managing to employ our residents is an ongoing battle that’s worth waging.



As always, I will continue to support small businesses and serve as their voice in Sacramento.





