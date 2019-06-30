Assemblymember Waldron -Summer Safety Tips

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember –Our district has a lot to offer: scenic hikes and trails, parks, outdoor community events, wineries, local shopping, and its a quick drive to the beach. It’s important to keep in mind a few key safety tips as you and your family enjoy the season.

SAFETY TIPS

– Stay Hydrated: Have plenty of water on hand and drink it often

– Avoid Too Much Sun: Wear a hat and/or apply sunscreen regularly

– NEVER leave a child or pet in your car

– Use Insect Repellent: Mosquitoes can carry diseases

– Bike Safety: Wear a Helmet and bright colors for visibility

– Ocean Safety: Avoid rip currents and wear a life vest when boating

– Pack a First-Aid Kit: Whether going on a short hike or camping overnight

– On Vacation: Never announce on social media that you are away

– Be Cautious of Wildfires: Do not use power equipment on windy days

For more summer safety tips, click here

By following a few common sense safety tips, we can all have a fun and festive summer!

State Capitol, Suite #3104 – Sacramento, CA 94249- (916) 319-2075

District Office- 350 W. 5th Ave, Suite #110,Escondido, CA 92025

(760) 480-7570