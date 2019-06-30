Assemblymember Waldron -Summer Safety Tips

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember –Our district has a lot to offer: scenic hikes and trails, parks, outdoor community events, wineries, local shopping, and its a quick drive to the beach. It’s important to keep in mind a few key safety tips as you and your family enjoy the season.
SAFETY TIPS
– Stay Hydrated: Have plenty of water on hand and drink it often
– Avoid Too Much Sun: Wear a hat and/or apply sunscreen regularly
– NEVER leave a child or pet in your car
– Use Insect Repellent: Mosquitoes can carry diseases
– Bike Safety: Wear a Helmet and bright colors for visibility
– Ocean Safety: Avoid rip currents and wear a life vest when boating
– Pack a First-Aid Kit: Whether going on a short hike or camping overnight
– On Vacation: Never announce on social media that you are away
– Be Cautious of Wildfires: Do not use power equipment on windy days
For more summer safety tips, click here
By following a few common sense safety tips, we can all have a fun and festive summer!
