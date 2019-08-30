Assemblymember Waldron Protecting Online Privacy for Your Family

Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember — In an age when we are increasingly more dependent on the internet, our private information has never been more at risk.



The Legislature is working on a package of bills called “Your Data, Your Way” to protect our privacy at home and online.



We are also working on ways to protect our kids. Do your children have social media accounts? Are you concerned that your child’s private information is at risk online? A study found that 59% of U.S. teens have experienced cyberbullying.



The Parents Accountability and Child Protection Act will prohibit social media platforms from allowing children under 13 years of age to create accounts without their parent’s permission.



As your Representative, I will continue to support legislation that protects privacy rights for you and your family.



