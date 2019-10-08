Assemblymember Waldron: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second deadliest. Everyone knows someone who has been affected.

Although breast cancer cannot be prevented, early detection can help stop the cancer before it spreads. Early detection saves lives.

Learn more about the symptoms and signs, how to perform a breast self-exam, and healthy habits that can reduce your risk factors.

