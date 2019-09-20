Loading...
Assemblymember Waldron – Not Forgotten

By   /  September 20, 2019  /  No Comments

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember    –During several decades of varying conflicts, many of our brave service members suffered as prisoners of war. While some of them made it home, tens of thousands more never did.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September to pay tribute to those who were prisoners of war, and to those who are still missing in action and the families they left behind.

Today, we honor their service and sacrifice and remind them that they have not been forgotten.

