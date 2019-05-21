Assemblymember Waldron – Keeping Promises, Spending Wisely

Assemblymember Marie Waldron —The Governor just released his “May Revise,” which updates the preliminary budget he released in January to serve as a discussion starter leading up to the legislative deadline for final budget approval on June 15th.

There’s a lot to like in the Governor’s $214 billion budget proposal. First of all, raising the child tax credit to help families cope with our skyrocketing cost of living deserves support. And with California’s population expected to expand to 50 million by 2030, decades-old infrastructure including dams, reservoirs and water conveyance systems that were built for half our current population are rapidly becoming obsolete. Dedicating part of California’s $21.5 billion surplus toward one-time investments in infrastructure makes a lot of sense.

I am joining my Republican colleagues to ensure that we have a strong safety net for vulnerable Californians, including access to care for the state’s Medi-Cal recipients, funding for treatment programs for those struggling with substance abuse, and for programs serving the Developmentally Disabled. The proposed $333 million increase for regional centers and care providers that serve the Developmentally Disabled, including many in this region, is nowhere near the $1.9 billion that’s needed. We are fighting for more funding here.

Despite positive features like increasing the state’s “Rainy Day Fund” to $16.5 billion, this budget does not put California on a sustainable financial path over the long term. Going forward, we must improve our schools, keep our neighborhoods safe, prepare for natural disasters and recovery, and pay down the large debt.

Over the coming weeks, I will be joining my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to build on the Governor’s May Revise to ensure that, in the final budget, taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, our needs are met, our promises are kept, and our state’s financial future is secure.

