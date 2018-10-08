Assemblymember Waldron – I-15 Traffic Relief

Assemblymember Marie Waldron — Anyone who regularly drives I-15 in Riverside or northern San Diego County knows bumper-to-bumper traffic can be the norm, especially during rush hour.

The City of Temecula has organized task force meetings called `Move I-15 Through Temecula Valley’ to bring together stakeholders from planning groups and government agencies, including my office. We are happy to be involved and bring whatever state resources we can to the projects. Highway improvements to reduce congestion are underway or planned all along I-15 in Riverside County. These include the I-15/SR-79 Interchange in Temecula, along with new ramp metering and auxiliary/acceleration lane projects. Lead agencies include Caltrans, Temecula, Corona, Riverside County, and the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

Last year I supported the City of Temecula’s application for a U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure & Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant, in support of the improvement project for the French Valley Parkway/Interstate 15 interchange. I have also sponsored legislation mandating that highway funding be committed in the regular budgeting process and not an added tax, and that monies collected for highways must be used as promised instead of diverted to the general fund. Those efforts will continue.

Recently I attended a meeting with San Diego County Tribal governments and SANDAG (SD Assoc. of Governments) and have been receiving complaints from many constituents and local tribal governments about congestion along I-15 in north San Diego County. With thousands of new homes planned, that congestion will soon get much worse. I will be forwarding all complaints to the San Diego Association of Governments for consideration when SANDAG’s Regional Plan is updated next year. If you would like to comment, please contact me at:Assemblymember.waldron@assembly.ca.gov

Our quality of life and our economic well-being depend on I-15. As our main north/south transportation artery, I-15 must be upgraded to keep pace with our growing population.

Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.

Minority Floor Leader Assemblymember Marie Waldron, AD 75 – 350 W 5th Avenue #11, Escondido, CA 92025- 760-480-7570

Attachments area