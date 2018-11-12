 Assemblymember Waldron – Honoring Service and Leadership

Assemblymember Marie Waldron — Over the past year I have been honored to recognize dozens of organizations and individuals that protect and serve the public, assist those in need, educate our youth and help keep our local economy humming. Here are just a few examples that make this such a special place.

Charity for Charity in Temecula, my “Nonprofit of the Year,” reaches out to individuals suffering from life threatening illness or serious injury to offer support, fulfill dreams and to provide hope when it’s lacking. Another charity, the Angel Society of Fallbrook has provided millions in grants since 1978, including funds for library reconstruction, scholarships for students, and programs for military families. I was also very pleased to recognize Valley Center Community Aid Group, which provides assistance to those in need throughout Valley Center, including funding scholarships, home repairs and helping families cope with emergencies.

Trade and professional organizations recognized this year included the San Diego County Farm Bureau, which just moved into its new Escondido headquarters. Since 1914, the Farm Bureau has provided vital support services for the local agriculture industry, helping make San Diego the 19th largest agricultural county in the nation. I was also very pleased to recognize the Riverside Sheriffs’ Association, which celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, and continues to serve the needs of Riverside County law enforcement.

Individuals worthy of recognition included Jane Holzmann, Honored Elder, Rincon Band of Mission Indians, who has devoted her life to educating and serving Native American Children, along with John Williamson, Escondido Union High School District’s Teacher of the Year, recognized for his outstanding contributions in math and student athletics.

Our region is blessed. It is an honor to serve the wonderful people of the 75th Assembly District and in my small way to encourage those who contribute so much to all of us.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, AD 75, 350 W 5th Avenue #110, Escondido, CA 760-480-7570