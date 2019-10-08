Assemblymember Waldron – Environmental and Business Benefits

Assemblymember Marie Waldron — Synchronizing traffic lights will not only reduce the time we sit at traffic lights, but will also reduce tons of emissions with benefits to business and our economy. In response to a study conducted in Salinas, CA, 5 intersections on their main street had installed traffic signal synchronization and saved 15.8 TONS of GHG emissions in ONE year! Not to mention the cost benefit ratio of 50:1.

Studies show that synchronization projects can reduce traffic delays by up to 30% and in 41 California cities, synchronization resulted in travel time reductions of 6.5% and fuel consumption declined by about 6.4 million gallons. That’s valuable time and money, moving goods and employees while using less fuel. In Orange County, traffic stops were reduced by 41%, travel time by 22%, and fuel consumption by 12%. That’s why Los Angeles synchronized all of its 4,500 traffic signals, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by about 16%. It’s obvious that with fewer cars idling at intersections or crawling along in stop-and-go traffic, much less pollution gets released into the atmosphere.

That’s why my bill, Assembly Bill 1447, passed with overwhelming support and was ultimately signed into law by Gov. Brown four years ago. It allowed local governments and planning agencies with synchronization projects as part of a sustainable project to be eligible for Greenhouse Gas Reduction funding. Since my bill taps sources of funding already in place, these traffic improvements can be accomplished without raising taxes, while reducing pollution with economic benefit.

AB 1447 is an example of strong bi-partisan legislation that benefits all Californians. Our state has always been at the forefront of policies to protect and improve the environment. Nowhere is this more evident than the state’s efforts to reduce smog, toxic air contaminants, and GHG emissions.

