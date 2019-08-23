Assemblymember Waldron – Community Safety

Marie Waldron, State Assemblymember ….It is essential that your Representatives in Sacramento work to keep our neighborhoods safe and reduce crime.



Currently, AB 582, “Gavin’s Law” is making its way through the legislature, a bill inspired by the tragic death of Principal Gavin Gladding who was killed in a hit-and run. This would strengthen penalties for drivers who leave the scene of an injury crash.



Additionally, AB 1450, known as “Gabriel’s Law,” would ensure child abuse reports are quickly shared between child welfare agencies. This proposal comes after the heartbreaking death of Gabriel Fernandez who died after suffering from repeated child abuse despite multiple reports of concern.



As your Representative, I will always be a voice fighting for safer communities.



Capitol Office State Capitol, Suite #3104,Sacramento, CA 94249

(916) 319-2075

District Office 350 W. 5th Ave, Suite #110, Escondido, CA 92025

(760) 480-7570