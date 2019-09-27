Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Assemblymember Waldron – “Be Prepared”

Assemblymember Waldron – “Be Prepared”

By   /  September 27, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember   September is National Preparedness Month.

While California has some of the most beautiful and diverse landscapes, it is also prone to a number of natural disasters. Check out these resources to help prepare for future events and keep your family safe.

– Earthquakes
– Landslides
– Wildfires
– Severe Storms
– Extreme Heat
 

Be sure to also visit Ready San Diego and RivCoReady for the latest news, updates, and tips for our local communities.

It is important to be ready and have a plan should an emergency strike.
Be prepared and stay informed.

Capitol Office State Capitol, Suite #3104 Sacramento, CA 94249

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 14 hours ago on September 27, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 27, 2019 @ 1:26 am
  • Filed Under: State and National

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Assemblymember Waldron – California’s First Constitution

Read More →