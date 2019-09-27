Assemblymember Waldron – “Be Prepared”

MARIE WALDRON, State Assemblymember September is National Preparedness Month.



While California has some of the most beautiful and diverse landscapes, it is also prone to a number of natural disasters. Check out these resources to help prepare for future events and keep your family safe.



– Earthquakes

– Landslides

– Wildfires

– Severe Storms

– Extreme Heat



Be sure to also visit Ready San Diego and RivCoReady for the latest news, updates, and tips for our local communities.



It is important to be ready and have a plan should an emergency strike.

Be prepared and stay informed.



