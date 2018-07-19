Assemblymember Waldron, Announces Signature Of Bill To Reduce Spread of HIV And AIDS

Assemblymember Waldron — Sacramento, CA-Today Governor Brown signed AB 1791, by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido), to help reduce the further spread of HIV & AIDS in California communities. This legislation recommends the Medical Board look at primary care continuing education in lifesaving treatments and protocols to prevent new HIV infections. Currently there is no requirement primary care doctors receive this training resulting in lost opportunities for physician/patient encounters which could save lives, reduce new infection rates and educate patients.

“AB 1791 is an important step increase training to primary care providers on these lifesaving treatment protocols,” said Assembly Republican Floor Leader Waldron, “Lowering the community viral load, reducing stigma in healthcare and increasing access to lifesaving treatments is the goal of AB 1791.”

This bill enjoyed uniramous bipartisan support and will go into effect January 1st, 2018

Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities ofBonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.

