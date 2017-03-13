Assemblymember Waldron Announces 2017 Woman of the Year

I am honored to name Martha “Marty” Tiedeman my Woman of the Year for 2017.

California’s Woman of the Year program was founded 30 years ago to celebrate contributions to society made by our state’s remarkable women. With her long history of dedicated public service, Marty Tiedeman is well-deserving of this recognition.

Marty’s public service to our region includes her current membership on Escondido’s Public Art Commission, with responsibilities that include oversight of the city’s entire public art

collection. She is also a past-member of Escondido’s First Night Board of Directors.

Her passion for service extends to her strong support for the military. Marty was instrumental in founding Escondido’s Military Tribute and Wall of Courage in Grape Day Park. This tribute includes bronze sculptures and a wall of names that provide a permanent reminder of those who have faithfully served our country and community. Her support for veterans also led to a visual tribute called “Honor Our Veterans,” which became an annual show and living history display, often visited by school children during field trips.

Marty’s passion extends to educating the public on the importance of the arts. She established “DreamAbility,” a showcase to display fine art by and for artists with disabilities. With her belief in ability, not disability, Marty’s goal was to share the stories of artists with disabilities in a way that would educate and inspire the public.

By recognizing and honoring women like Marty Tiedeman, the Legislature’s Woman of the Year program provides inspirational examples of service, accomplishment and dedication for all Californians.

