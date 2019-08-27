Assemblymember Waldron – A Win for Homeowners

Assemblymember Marie Waldron — In a big win for California homeowners, the State Supreme Court upheld lower court rulings that direct the state to return $331 million it diverted from Californian’s with mortgages hurt by negative lending practices during the economic downturn.



In 2012, the State of California received $410 million from a lawsuit involving the nation’s five largest mortgage services – Ally (formerly GMAC), Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, all of which had been charged with multiple federal lending violations. The settlement was intended to provide funding for legal aid, foreclosure hotlines, consumer education and efforts combatting financial fraud. However, the State of California decided to divert $331 million to pay off unrelated debts, including housing bonds, which in some cases were enacted more than 10 years before the 2012 mortgage settlement. A coalition that included representatives of the Asian American and Latino communities sued California and won in two court cases, but delays continued. The Legislative majority even passed a bill (SB 861), that attempted to block the court rulings that benefitted homeowners.



Thousands of homes were lost while the state was trying to justify its illegal diversion of funds. California has a surplus of over $20 billion, and a Rainy Day Fund of over $19 billion, but still tried to divert money aimed at helping people threatened with losing their homes. This is totally unacceptable!! And now that the State Supreme Court has spoken, California must come into full compliance with court mandates.



Last month, myself, as Assembly Republican Leader and the Senate Republican Leader sent a letter (https://bit.ly/2zbw5wI ) to Governor Newsom requesting full details of his plan to bring California into compliance with court rulings. In a matter that impacts so many, full disclosure and transparency are not negotiable.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, AD 75, 350 W 5th Avenue #110, Escondido, CA 92025 – Phone: 760-480-7570

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.