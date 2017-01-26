Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds to The State of The State Address

Loading...
January 26, 2017

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) issued a statement on the State of the State Address:

“Today, there was a clear difference between the Governor’s message of moving forward for the betterment of all people and the divisive language of the Pro Tempore and Lieutenant Governor.”

“The Governor’s message was clear that democracy depends on trust and truth.  We in a leadership role need to understand that we have to earn the respect of the people.  We can only do that when we listen to all Californians and realistically evaluate our capabilities.”

“The fiscal truth is that we can deal with infrastructure and education, but it will be difficult to do a number of the other social programs that we have focused on for the past eight years.  The reality of the budget will not allow all previous desires to be funded.”

Rocky J. Chávez is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, former City Councilman and former Acting Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. He represents California’s 76th Assembly District, which includes Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside and Vista. 

