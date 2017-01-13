Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Responds To Governor Brown’s 2017-2018 Draft Budget

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today announced his response to Governor Brown’s draft budget for 2017-2018.

“We have made strides in California to get education funding back to pre-recession levels,” said Chávez. “Education is the pathway to jobs and if the people of California have good jobs they can make a good living and not rely on the Government for healthcare.”

“If the Affordable Care Act is changed in any significant way, we will have a fiscal issue here in California,” said Chávez. “With the Governor already projecting a $1.6 billion dollar deficit and the possibility of losing more in terms of federal funding, California could see quite the shortfall.”

“With much uncertainty coming from the Federal Government and its positions on the ACA, immigration and climate policies, there is still much to be gleaned and discussed in the coming months.” said Chávez.

Rocky J. Chávez is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, former City Councilman and former Acting Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. He represents California’s 76th Assembly District, which includes Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside and Vista.