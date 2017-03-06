Assemblymember Rocky Chávez Announces 2017 Woman of the Year

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) today announced his 2017 Woman of the Year for the 76th Assembly District, Vicki K. Miller of Oceanside.

“I am honored to present Vicki Miller as the 2017 76th Assembly District Woman of the Year. Vicki is the Navy Hospital Camp Pendleton Community Services Programs manager. Starting here in 1990, Vicki created toy drives to benefit Camp Pendleton Military Families and POW/MIA service remembrance ceremonies. She is the founder of the Oceanside Red Hat Society and coordinates outings for the local Hospital Hatters. Vicki is one of the most dedicated and distinguished philanthropists in the 76th District and I know this community is better served because of her leadership.”

Vicki Miller is the fifth Woman of the year for the 76th Assembly district, joining the ranks of: Joanne Tawfilis – Community Artist, Margret Merlock – RN and local volunteer, Santhi Castle- Small Business Owner, and Carmen “Maria” Rocha- Small Business Owner.

Rocky J. Chávez is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, former City Councilman and former Acting Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. He represents California’s 76th Assembly District, which includes Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside and Vista.