Assemblymember- Marie Waldron

Today is Purple Heart Day

Today is Purple Heart Day which commemorates service members who have been wounded or killed while serving our country.



The U.S. military has awarded an estimated 1.8 million Purple Hearts to soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen since the award was created in 1782 by then General George Washington and later reinstated by General Douglas MacArthur in 1932.



On this day, join us as the nation pauses to acknowledge the brave men and women who have received this medal and sacrificed so much for our freedom.



