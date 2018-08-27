Assemblymember Marie Waldron – This is Avocado Country

Assemblymember Marie Waldron …Avocados are one of California’s signature crops. Though only five California counties have significant acreage, thestate produces over 90% of the nation’s avocados.

Hard to grow, sensitive to extreme weather and to a variety of pests, acreage is largely limited to San Diego,

Riverside, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, with San Diego County historically producing the

most.

Since thriving, well irrigated avocado groves and row crops can help hinder the spread of wildfires, I am currently

working in the Legislature on changes to state regulations, including CEQA streamlining, to facilitate the delivery of

more irrigation water to groves, allowing them to remain green and productive. Locally, many growers have been

forced to abandon their groves, becoming unsightly stumps and fire tinder due to escalating water costs. Replanting

groves at higher densities to save water and increase production can cost thousands of dollars per acre, which the

smaller growers can’t afford. As a result, productive avocado acreage is decreasing, including high fire risk areas like

Fallbrook, Bonsall, Temecula and Valley Center.

Water salinity is another problem. We are importing more water from the Colorado River, which has a higher salt

content than northern-sourced water. Since too much salt harms trees, Colorado River water is blended with less

salty northern water at Lake Skinner, but northern water supplies to our region can be severely limited during

droughts.

Bipartisan legislation (Adrin Nazarian D – Sherman Oaks and I ) to bring reclaimed water to farmlands to allow

reverse osmosis water to reduce salinity for groves is a continuing effort, along with increasing surface water storage

in our region.

Despite these challenges, the nation’s avocado appetite is growing. I will do everything I can to ensure that our

region and state continue to be major suppliers of this unique fruit.

Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75 th Assembly District in the California

Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar

Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.