Assemblymember Marie Waldron – National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

If you need help, call the toll-free anytime, 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 to connect to a nearby crisis center.

For help, learn, or get involved. #BeThe1To
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Capitol Office – State Capitol, Suite #4130, Sacramento, CA 94249 – 916-319-2075

District Office –350 W. 5th Avenue, Suite 110, Escondido, CA 92025 760-480-7570

CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 75

 

 

