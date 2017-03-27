Assemblymember Marie Waldron..”My Bills Are Moving”

March has been a busy month in Sacramento as the Legislature moves into high gear. Happily, four of my bills have received overwhelming bi-partisan support, all passing votes in their respective committees on March 21.

My Assembly Bill 182, the Heroin and Opioid Public Education (HOPE) Act, passed the Assembly Health Committee in a unanimous vote. The HOPE Act will combat the growth of heroin and opioid abuse throughout California. The bill creates a comprehensive multicultural public education program to describe the effects and warning signs of heroin use and opioid abuse to assist the public in identifying when help is needed and the pathways that are available for help.

A second bill, AB 502, also passed the Public Safety Committee with unanimous support. The bill establishes a two-year pilot program in San Diego County for the victims of elder or dependent adult financial abuse to receive assistance from the Victim Compensation Board to help with the costs of financial or mental health counseling.

A third bill, AB 478, raises the minimum age for a fishing license from 16 to 18 years, allowing kids to fish for free and enjoy the great outdoors. AB 478 passed the Appropriations Committee without opposition.

Lastly, AB 658 unanimously passed the Health Committee. The bill delays collection of Clinical Laboratory Licensure fees by the Laboratory Field Services branch of the Department of Public Health for two years, encouraging efficient operations by allowing the branch to spend down an accumulated surplus of unspent fees.

I will provide more updates about my legislation in the future. I’m looking forward to a productive year, serving you, the wonderful people of the 75th Assembly District.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, AD 75 – 350 W 5th Avenue #110, Escondido, CA 92025- 760-480-7570